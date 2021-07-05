It really does feel like football is finally coming home.

England breezed into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday night, beating Ukraine 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

At full-time, jubilant fans - and one very excited steward - celebrated by belting out the famous "Football's Coming Home" chant.

With a loudspeaker in hand, the official can be seen singing and dancing with a group of supporters outside the stadium.

England will be hoping to go one step further on Wednesday, facing Denmark for a place in the final of the competition.