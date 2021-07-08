Kasper Schmeichel had a laser pen shone in his face as Harry Kane stepped up to take an extra-time penalty in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

The Denmark goalkeeper actually saved the spot-kick, but Kane tapped in the rebound to send England to Sunday’s showpiece event.

After the match, ITV showed footage of a green laser being pointed at Schmeichel’s face and branded the fan who did it an “idiot”.

“Whoever they are they’re an idiot... it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that,” presenter Mark Pougatch said.

“That sort of thing, nobody wants to see.”

