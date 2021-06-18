Enthusiastic Scotland fans congregating in London’s Soho predict their side will emerge victorious from the Euro 2020 game against England later on Friday.

Many kilted supporters tell The Independent their side will win 3-0. “I fancy Scotland can win, probably by 5,” says a man with a flag painted on his face. “Eight goals Scotland,” another optimistic fan says.

The Tartan Army has taken over Leicester Square, singing and chanting and refusing to let the lousy weather put a damper on the excitement.

“The rain doesn’t bother us,” one man says, while another comments: “We’re used to it.”