Scotland are seen training in this video ahead of their final Euro 2020 group stage game against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side are hoping to reach the last-16, with that goal getting a boost on Friday night when they secured a goalless draw with England at Wembley Stadium.

The result leaves the Tartan Army bottom of Group D but a win over the 2018 World Cup finalists could send them through as runners-up or one of the best third-placed teams.