Gareth Southgate has hailed his players for a “very special” win against Denmark.

Harry Kane’s 104th-minute winner booked England a spot in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, but The Three Lions were made to come from behind at Wembley.

Speaking after the match, Southgate praised his team for responding to a “challenging” night and expressed how happy he was to share the moment with the nation.

“For our country, I’ve not heard this new Wembley like that ever and to be able to share that with everybody and everybody at home is very special,” he said.