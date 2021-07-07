Gareth Southgate has urged his England players to continue "breaking down barriers" at Euro 2020.

Ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Denmark at Wembley, the manager admitted that “we don’t have as good a football history as we like to believe sometimes” before praising his team for making “massive strides” to change that.

“We have broken barriers in this tournament and we have another opportunity to do that tomorrow,” Southgate said.

“We’ve never been to a European final so we can be the first, which is really exciting for everybody.”