Gareth Southgate has condemned the racist abuse aimed at England players following their Euro 2020 final defeat, calling the behaviour "unforgivable."

The Three Lions manager also hailed his team’s “togetherness”, saying they should be “incredibly proud” of what they achieved.

“For some of them to be abused is unforgivable,” Southgate said.

“It’s just not what we stand for. We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together and the national team stands for everybody. That togetherness has to continue.

“We’ve shown the power our country has when it does come together and when it has that energy and positivity together.”