Gareth Southgate has taken responsibility for England’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot-kicks in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final and speaking after the match, Southgate moved to take the blame away from his players.

“What they have to know is that none of them are on their own. We win and lose as a team and the penalty takers are my call,” he said.

“We’ve worked on them in training, that’s my decision, it’s not down to the players.”