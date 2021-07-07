Spain crashed out of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

Luis Enrique’s team fell just short of reaching the showpiece final, losing 4-2 on penalties to Italy following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Football fans watching the match in Madrid were left disappointed at full-time, but there was a feeling of pride amongst some in the Spanish capital.

"It makes me sad, but I think we can be proud of how Spain did in the Euros," one supporter said after the semi-final defeat.