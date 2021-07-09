Sir Keir Starmer is optimistic about England’s chances of defeating Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

When asked if the Three Lions will win, the Labour leader replied “definitely.”

He said he was “delighted” that England beat Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday night, adding that “it was fantastic watching in a bar in Belfast.”

“It was a brilliant night, bit tense, a lot of nerves were shredded last night but brilliant result, looking forward to Sunday,” he said.