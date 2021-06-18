Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish fans to enjoy the Euro 2020 game with England but to do so safely.

The two oldest rivals in international football meet again on Friday evening for the first time in a major tournament for 25 years.

Back then Paul Gascoigne scored one of the most iconic goals ever to fire the Three Lions to a famous win at Euro 96.

Fans are obviously itching to see the two go head to head again with Scottish supportsers flocking to London in their thousands to lend their support.