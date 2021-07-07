A stunning rendition of “Three Lions” sounded out from the gardens of Clarence House ahead of England’s crucial Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Prince Charles invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to his London residence to play an instrumental version rousing anthem.

The Prince of Wales will be “closely following” the outcome of Wednesday’s fixture, as England attempt to reach their first-ever European final.

Should The Three Lions beat Denmark, they will have a chance to end 55 years of hurt against Italy at Wembley on 11 July.