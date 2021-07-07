New College organist Robert Quinney has performed a special rendition of "Three Lions" on the Royal Albert Hall's Grand Organ.

England face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday evening and the famous song - first released in 1996 - has been almost impossible to avoid in recent weeks.

Quinney's rendition, played on the 9,999-pipe Grand Organ inside an empty Royal Albert Hall, is undoubtedly one of the most stunning yet.

The Three Lions are hoping to make history this summer by reaching the final of the European Championships for the first time.