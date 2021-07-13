Fans have covered a defaced mural of footballer Marcus Rashford with supportive messages. Heart-shaped notes that say “hero,” “role model” and “we love you” now adorn the artwork in Manchester.

The mural was vandalised after England lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Rashford, along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, missed spot-kicks in the penalty shootout. The trio have since been subjected to racist abuse online.

Rashford tweeted that he was “on the verge of tears” when he saw the supportive notes. He wrote he was sorry for missing the penalty, but said: "I will never apologise for who I am".