Plastic bags and bottles carpeted the streets of central London after being discarded by football fans before England’s Euro 2020 match against Scotland.

A large crowd of Scottish fans had gathered in Leicester Square on Friday afternoon to soak up the atmosphere, rain and beer in the hours before kickoff.

Shortly before 6.30pm the crowds dispersed to find a spot to watch the match, whether in Trafalgar Square or a local pub - leaving their litter behind.

However many Scotland fans did spare the time to help clear up the rubbish before going on their way.