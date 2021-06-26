Gareth Bale has said that Wales don’t “underestimate” Denmark ahead of their Euro 2020 clash on Saturday afternoon.

The former Real Madrid player was speaking to journalists ahead of the first knockout game of the competiton.

Wales go up against a “well organised” Denmark side in Amsterdam having finished second in Group A, qualifying ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Denmark have played well in the competition following the shock cardiac arrest of midfielder Christian Eriksen, with the incident seeming to bring them closer together as a team.