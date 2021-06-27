Wales crash out of Euro 2020

Wales bowed out of Euro 2020 by losing 4-0 to Denmark in the round-of-16 on Saturday.

The Dragons progressed from a tough group after trips to Baku and Rome, but were no match for Denmark in Amsterdam.

Forward Gareth Bale was questioned after the game about his future with the national team after rumours this week that his career with the Welsh side could end after Euro 2020.

Denmark will go on to play in the competition’s Quarter Final Saturday July 3.