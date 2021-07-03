England are into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

The Three Lions put on a show in their first trip away from Wembley Stadium at the tournament with two goals from captain Harry Kane, another from defender Harry Maguire and a first international goal for Jordan Henderson.

They will now play Denmark in the last four on Wednesday night.

Gareth Southgate and his players will be delighted and will speak to the media after the game at the Stadio Olimpico.