England take on Czech Republic in their final group game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions have qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare following results elsewhere. Even if they lose to the Czechs their four points are guaranteed to be one of the four best third-placed teams.

Supporters are arriving in their thousands for what could be their last glimpse of the team at the tournament.

Should things not fall their way this evening a trip to Copenhagen, rather than Wembley, beckons in the knockout phase.