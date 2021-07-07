Watch as excited England fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for tonight’s blockbuster Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark.

Chants of “Football’s Coming Home” could be heard and people could be seen dancing amid a sea of red and white outside the stadium, where 60,000 spectators are expected to cheer on the Three Lions at 8pm. The winner tonight will go on to face Italy in Sunday’s final.

England manager Gareth Southgate has challenged his players to make history by beating Denmark tonight and reaching the European Championship final for the first time.