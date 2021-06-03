Take a look back at some of Arsenal Women's best moments over the course of the 2020-21 campaign. It was the final season at the helm for Gunners head coach Joe Montemurro - four years after the Australian first joined the club and them to the WSL title. Arsenal finished third in the final standings in the WSL, but there were still a string of highlights during the season. The likes of Vivianne Miedema, Caitlin Foord and Jill Roord all stood out for the Gunners.