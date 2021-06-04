After lifting the 2020/21 Champions League trophy for Chelsea, defender César Azpilicueta returns to the Spanish national team with the objetive of fighting for Euro 2020. Azpilicueta said: "I’m very happy, I felt incredible emotions. But now I’m focused on the national team. It’s something impossible to put into words. Everything goes very fast, one emotion after the other, and it’s only as the hours and the days go by that you start to see the pictures and videos and sometimes you even drop a tear seeing that joy and those emotions."