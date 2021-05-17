Check out the celebrations as FC Barcelona Women lifted the Champions League trophy after thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in the final. A stunning start saw Barça Women three up within 20 minutes, which allowed them to control the game against Chelsea and ease to victory against the west Londoners, making history in the process. An own goal opened the scoring, before Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen found the net. Barça became the first club to win both men's and women's Champions League titles.