King George V's entry in the 1921 census unveiled 100 years on

King George V’s entry into the 1921 census is unveiled by FindMyPast as the 100-year rule on privacy comes to an end.

The entry also reveals the Spanish King, Alfonso XIII, was also staying with the monarch at the time of the census.

Historian and broadcaster professor David Olusoga told the PA news agency: “I think it shows a snapshot of a country in absolute trauma, a country in the midst of trying to recover from what was the biggest rupture in its history.”

