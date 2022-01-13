Three-bedroom home was 3D printed using liquid concrete in 12 hours

This entire three-bedroom house was 3D printed using liquid concrete in just 12 hours.

The 1200sqft build was unveiled to the new homeowner April Springfield and her 13-year-old son this month in Williamsburg, Virginia, USA.

It took just 12-hours to print the concrete foundations of the three-bed, two-bath property, which would nominally take four weeks.

Using concrete as its primary material can cut building the cost of building by up to 15% per square foot.

It is also a great insulator so lowers heating and cooling bills, and its strength provides great protection against harsh weather.

