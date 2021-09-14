A video has shown what it looks like to 3D-print a home, courtesy of Precision Building & Renovating, LLC.

Tallahassee developers James and Kyndra Light have said that they are building the only permitted 3D home in the state.

The video, edited by Sean Pitts, shows how a large 3D printer builds the walls of the house.

The machine is able to lay up to two feet of walls a day, laying concrete grout in an automated motion.

Although there are workers on-site, it appears that the printer can run without any human interference.