The five weird things which happen during a solar eclipse

The world is set to be treated to an annular solar eclipse or the ring of fire.

The arrangement of the Moon, Sun and Earth will mean that lucky people will get to see the sky lit up by what looks like a blazing circle, as the Sun moves behind the Moon and peeks out from behind it.

The eclipse this week is an annular solar eclipse, which is also known as a “ring of fire” which is a circle of flame around the edges of the Moon.

