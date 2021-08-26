Adorable footage shows the moment a baby Indian rhino starts exploring her new exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The two-month-old female calf is 300 pounds and the curious animal can be seen leading its mother around the wild animal park approaching other animals.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been very successful in breeding Indian rhinos with the first birth in 1978 and the endangered animal only has 2,000 of themselves left in the wild.

Four more Indian rhino births are expected by summer 2022.