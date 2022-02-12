First ever baby aardvark born at Chester Zoo in adorable footage

Adorable footage shows the first ever baby aardvark born at Chester Zoo after arriving into the world weighing just 1kg.

Keepers were left overjoyed when they discovered the cute new arrival with mum Oni, eight, and dad Koos, six, after it was born overnight on January 4.

The sex of the new calf is yet to be determined but staff have nicknamed the youngster Dobby due to its resemblance to the much-loved Harry Potter character.

The aardvark is the first to be born at Chester Zoo in the charity’s 90 year history.

