Inside abandoned RAF base used to defend Britain against the Nazis

This is what it was like inside an abandoned RAF base that was central to defending the UK against the Nazis, before the site was demolished.

Daniel Sims visited the former RAF Church Fenton site before it was torn down but has recently released a video showing what it was like after years of decay.

The base was established in 1937 and was key to fighting the Luftwaffe during WW2.

In the video for his YouTube channel BeardedReality, Daniel shows some of the rooms that were taken over by nature, including an old bar and kitchen area.

Sign up to our newsletters here