Amazing footage shows an acrobatic squirrel defying gravity as it runs sideways along a house during a Mission Impossible-style escapade.

The nut-loving creature leapt across the width of a window during its daring adventure that was caught on camera.

A stunned bystander dubbed it a ‘spider squirrel’ in reference to its ability to seemingly defy gravity as it scaled the building in Norwich, Norfolk.

Richard Harvey said: “He was just climbing the wall and having a bit of fun”.

