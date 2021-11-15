Adele stunned one of her fans by helping out with a surprise proposal during her two-hour TV special on Sunday night.

During the concert portion of Adele One Night Only, the singer invited Quentin and his blindfolded girlfriend Ashley onto the stage.

“This has been a long time coming,” Quentin said to laughter from the audience as he got down on one knee, finally proposing to his partner after seven years together.

After asking him if he’s being real, Ashley replies “yes” to a huge cheer as Adele appears from behind, completing the incredible surprise.

