People with ADHD and autism at higher risk of dying young

Those who have autism or are diagnosed with ADHD are at higher risk of dying young.

CNN reports that new research has been found, linking neurodiverse people to increased odds of an earlier death.

According to the Autism Society, almost 1 per cent of the world population is autistic, and the World Health Organisation has stated nearly 5 per cent of humans have an ADHD diagnosis.

Experts state that findings on the two specific conditions have been rather inconsistent thus far.

Sign up to our free newsletters here