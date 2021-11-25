Adorable footage showcases the love two cats with troubled pasts have for each other.

Filmed by Ahsen Akdemir, this clip features Hayko (a paralyzed cat) and Ekim (three-legged) enjoying each others company and effortlessly setting best friend goals for the world.

Ahsen said:"Hayko's first owner injured him and left him at the shelter. As for Ekim, her leg was crushed and she was diagnosed with gangrene. So, her leg was amputated."

He continued: “Hayko and Ekim love each other very much and always support each other at home. They are very happy now."

