Watch as a skateboarder skilfully turns what could have been a nasty wipeout into an adorable moment by scooping up a little boy who crosses his path and carrying him to safety.

In the video, the man can be seen skating over a ramp when the little skater is about to crash into him. But the man quickly lifts the boy up, turns around on his skateboard while holding the child in his arms, and deftly places the young skater back onto his own board.