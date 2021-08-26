Charming footage shows the moment a bunch of loveable penguins are excited to be fed and weighed.

During a behind-the-scenes look at how African penguins are cared for at Little Rock Zoo, the adorable sea creatures are seen trotting along for their weigh-in after the keepers ring the bell.

The endearing animals are then seen hopping on one by one to be weighed and checked that they’re at a healthy weight with zookeeper Stephanie admitting “we weigh them every day to check they’re getting their proper amount of fish”.