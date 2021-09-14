A Winnie the Pooh-inspired house located in Ashdown Forest , the original Hundred Acre Wood, is available to book on Airbnb from 20 September as part of Disney’s 95th anniversary celebrations of the loveable children’s character that has gone on to inspire so many.

The ‘Bearbnb’ was curated by Disney-appointed illustrator Kim Raymond and will be available for a limited number of family stays for fans of the AA Milne-created character.

As you can see in the above video, the interior of the house has lots of hat tips and easter eggs for fans to fawn over.