A new £325 million 'Superyacht for the Skies' has been unveiled that features a cinema ceiling and nightclub.

The Explorer, created by German Design Studio Lufthansa Technik is an aircraft based on superyacht designs and comes complete with a balcony and glass floor.

Unveiled earlier this month at the Dubai Air Show, the luxury jets will feature all of the usual mod-cons of large private planes, including standard sized bedrooms, bathrooms, dining rooms, and offices.

The planes are modelled on the Airbus A330, which costs around £225 million, but these particular 12-passenger versions would cost an extra £100 million on top.