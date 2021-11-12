An Alabama boy who was born prematurely at just 21 weeks and one day has been officially certified as the youngest baby to survive.

Curtis Means, who weighed only 14.8 ounces (420 grams) when he was born at UAB hospital , was allowed to go home in April but still needs oxygen and the use of a feeding tube.

Dr. Brian Sims, who was the attending physician said: “I know his title said 21 weeks and one day, but his physiology acted a little bit more mature, which was to his favour.”