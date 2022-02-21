Aldi launch pizza vending machine

Aldi Australia has launched a first-of-its-kind pizza vending machine that serves up fresh, gourmet pies.

The new robotic technology - which can cook 450 pizzas a day - is serving up restaurant-grade gourmet pizza in just two minutes.

Dubbed the 'Pizzabot', the snazzy machine sports a glass front to provide pizza-lovers with a front-row seat to the creation of their pizza being cooked and packaged by the robotic machine.

Pizzabot is the first pizza vending machine to be designed and manufactured in Australia and will debut exclusively at Aldi Corner Store in North Sydney.

