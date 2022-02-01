Two friends are accidentally locked in Aldi supermarket in hilarious footage

Two pals were shocked after they got locked in Aldi after hours when staff shut shop with them still inside.

Sarah Sinclair popped into the shop for bread and milk with her boyfriend’s brother Luke Miller just before closing.

But while they were browsing the aisles staff seemingly finished their shifts and by the time the pair got the checkout, the shop was empty.

They’d been accidentally shut inside and had to call 101 to escape.

The pair were trapped for around 30 minutes and saw the funny side of their ordeal.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here