Footage shows an aggressive alligator swimming right up to a paddleboarder in Florida, prompting her to fend it off with her paddle.

Vicki Reamy Baker was paddling at Silver Springs State Park when the large reptile approached.

Ms Baker, who filmed the incident, can be heard in the video saying: “What are you doing? Get away from me! Oh sh**. No. Go away.”

She pushes the alligator away with her paddle, at which point it lets out a long, menacing hiss.

"Ma’am, I would suggest backing up, considering you just made him pretty mad," a man off-camera can be heard telling Ms Baker.