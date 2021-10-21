Alpacas greeted residents at a care home in Glasgow, helping to alleviate stress and depression amongst residents, as well as combat the loneliness some may feel.

Footage shared from the care home shows residents meeting the animals - named Sid, Eric and Chester - inside the building, as well as petting them in pens outside.

Visits to retirement homes are becoming more common in Scotland, with alpacas being introduced to residents of a different home in West Lothian during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

