Amazon raises cost of Prime membership despite profits doubling in last quarter

The price of Amazon Prime is increasing with the annual membership going from $119 per year to $139 per year.

It did not announce changes in other countries, but the price does tend to be roughly similar across locations.

It said the price increase was required because of extra costs over the last year.

The announcement was made alongside the release of Amazon’s latest results which showed that profitability had increased dramatically, with revenues up 22 per cent over the year.

