Amazon has revealed ‘Astro’, an Alexa-powered robot that can drive around and guard people’s houses.

The security robot is mounted to wheels, allowing it to explore around the house by driving around and is able to detect things such as walls, stairs or pets that might be in its way, and navigate around them.

The android on wheels will be available through Amazon’s ‘Day 1 Editions; programme, which gives early access to products and users can sign up to buy one now for £740.