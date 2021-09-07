Amazon reportedly set to release a line of TVs in the US this year with Engadget reporting that this year’s Cyber Monday deals may include new branded TVs.

Amazon Devices and Lab126 have reportedly been working on the project for almost two years but according to Insider, the models that are expected to be launched in October were designed and manufactured by third-party companies.

The TVs will reportedly be powered by Alexa, like most Amazon-branded hardware and it’s currently unknown if the Amazon TVs will also run the company's Fire TV software.