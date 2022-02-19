Unique amphibious camper-trike goes on sale

A unique amphibious camper-trike has gone on sale, called the Z-Triton 2.

It combines a boat, a tricycle, and a camper and offers the freedom to travel both over land and water.

Latvian company Zeltini previously unveiled the vehicle in 2020 in prototype form, but now the quirky transport is ready for pre-order.

A ready-made Z-Triton is 14,500 EUR (£12,144), while a simplified DIY kit version is being developed and will be 4,500 EUR (£3,768). Both prices are based on specifications and do not include shipping and taxes.

