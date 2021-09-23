A double amputee uses his arms to propel himself up a Himalayan mountain.

Rustam Nabiev shared footage climbing the 8,163 metres-high Manaslu mountain in Nepal as he makes his way to the first base camp some 4,800-metres up the mountain.

Mr Nabiev uses his arms to pull himself through the snow while guides and sherpas walk nearby.

Rustam, who lost both legs in the Omsk barracks collapse in 2015, revealed on his blog he cries from fatigue but says that his willpower is above all mountains and he is ready to “butt” to the last.