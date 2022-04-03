Former-Loose Women star Andrea McLean has said she had to sell up to cope with the financial impact of her career change.

McLean admitted she was dropped from all brand deals the day she quit the talk show to focus on her 'dream' of building a mindset coaching app, and described in a guest appearance how it was something she needed to do".

Speaking with her co-stars she added, "Everything took way longer than we thought, and we came to the realisation that we're going to need to sell our house."