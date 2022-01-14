Army veteran left with life-changing injuries after being trampled by angry cows

A former army officer has told how she cheated death but was left with life-changing injuries after being trampled by a herd of cows.

Janicke Tvedt said she thought she was going to die in the terrifying ordeal when the animals feared her labrador, Goose, was a threat to their calves.

The mum-of-two was left with seven broken ribs, hoof marks on her chest and legs and needed part of her colon removed following the terrifying ordeal last July.

In the months that have followed, the 55-year-old has begun to build up her strength again.

